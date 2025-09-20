Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Decreases By 19.3%

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 497,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get National Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NBHC

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. National Bank has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $-0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of -3.0%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 4,552.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.