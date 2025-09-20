Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 1.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

