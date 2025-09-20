Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $13.39 Million Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 4.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.29.

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $423.59 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

