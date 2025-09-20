Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 13,365 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.65. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

