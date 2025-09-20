Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 70.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 42,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.