Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8%

FAST stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

