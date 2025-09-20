Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150,929 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Renasant by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Renasant by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 63,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.