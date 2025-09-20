Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

