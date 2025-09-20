Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Increased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $600.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $572.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.