Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 24,351.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 542,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 540,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,551,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,857,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

