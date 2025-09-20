My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE F opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

