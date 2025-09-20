My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,658,000 after buying an additional 88,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $145.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

