My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $438.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.64 and a 200-day moving average of $504.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

