Analyzing Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Serve Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.52 -$3.76 million $0.04 87.50 Serve Robotics $1.81 million 462.50 -$39.19 million ($1.15) -12.16

Analyst Ratings

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taboola.com and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Serve Robotics 0 1 4 1 3.00

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Serve Robotics has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com 0.75% 5.27% 3.21% Serve Robotics -3,726.00% -36.47% -34.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Serve Robotics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.