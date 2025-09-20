Contrasting Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Agree Realty pays out 182.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 236.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agree Realty and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 28.16% 3.47% 2.15% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.91% 2.64% 1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $617.09 million 12.78 $189.20 million $1.68 42.41 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.67 $62.69 million $0.55 63.82

Agree Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 6 9 0 2.60 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 3 0 2.50

Agree Realty presently has a consensus price target of $80.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Summary

Agree Realty beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

