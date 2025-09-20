Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 282 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,604 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2%

TROW stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

