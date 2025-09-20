My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XLG opened at $57.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

