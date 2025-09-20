AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $228.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.