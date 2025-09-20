Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.