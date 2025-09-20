LongView Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,125,000 after buying an additional 110,599 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,567,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,150,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,991,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

