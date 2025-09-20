Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 647,931 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $242,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $373.35 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

