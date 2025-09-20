LongView Wealth Management Buys 8,421 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after purchasing an additional 778,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.