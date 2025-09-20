Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-On by 248.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $337.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.98. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.64 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

