My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 5,695 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.78 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.