Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 220 shares of company stock worth $201,181. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of TPL stock opened at $873.62 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $845.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,127.43.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

