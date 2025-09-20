My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 3,605 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after buying an additional 907,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 896,932 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.20.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

