LongView Wealth Management Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

LongView Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

