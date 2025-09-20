SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Lowered by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

