Perpetual Ltd Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 189.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

