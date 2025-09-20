Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $31.17 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 381,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.06% of ONEOK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of OKE opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

