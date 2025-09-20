International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

