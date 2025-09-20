Carvana Co. $CVNA Position Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carvana were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,131,750. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.29, for a total transaction of $3,583,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,511,469.10. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,426,037 shares of company stock valued at $860,238,704. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE CVNA opened at $392.88 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.06.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

