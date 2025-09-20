IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KMI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

