YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

