Thomasville National Bank Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 173.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 77.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 36,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $114.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

