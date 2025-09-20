Thomasville National Bank Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,992 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

