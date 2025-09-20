Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $204.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

