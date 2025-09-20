Thomasville National Bank Buys 588 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,259,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 523,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,418,000 after acquiring an additional 544,473 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Bank of America increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

