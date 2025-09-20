Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 8,187 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $BMAY

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 65,052 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 165.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

