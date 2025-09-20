Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4%

British American Tobacco stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

