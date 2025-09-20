Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 1,762 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $41,019.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,511.12. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 640 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $17,209.60.

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 10,605.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

