Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,291,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,851,000 after purchasing an additional 144,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GGG opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

