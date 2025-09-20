Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stock Holdings Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 196,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3%

D stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

