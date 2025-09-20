Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

