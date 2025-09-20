Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.50 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,331.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,376 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,805,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.