LongView Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 1.1% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in CocaCola by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $23,847,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 780,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

