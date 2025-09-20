1,649 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $127.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

