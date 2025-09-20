Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.