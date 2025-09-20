AA Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE WMS opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $166.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.