AA Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

